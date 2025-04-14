Energy strategy allows gas export by independent producers via pipeline

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The energy strategy through 2050 approved by the Russian government suggests developing the opportunity of gas exports by independent producers via pipeline through a single, unified channel.

"The package of key measures aimed at solving the task of uninterrupted supplies of gas to consumers <…> include maintenance of the current configuration of export of pipeline gas, the development of the issue of required acceleration of growth rates and increase of gas export volumes, the consideration of the issue of further liberalization of export of liquefied natural gas and development of the possibility of pipeline gas supplies by independent producers via a single export channel provided there is capacity in export infrastructure and additional demand in foreign markets," the document reads.

The strategy also suggests setting economically reasonable prices for gas and its transportation tariffs. Gazprom insisted on that previously.

In turn, measures on expansion of gas transport infrastructure and underground gas storage facilities imply the creation of favorable investment conditions, cooperation with friendly countries for joint development of gas transport infrastructure, the creation of economically feasible conditions for development of gas transport infrastructure and underground gas storage facilities, "including equal and economically viable conditions for all subsoil users regarding access to consumers and infrastructure" and the improvement of the mechanism on non-discriminatory access to services on transportation of gas via pipelines.

For development of projects on natural gas liquefaction, it is planned to create specialized centers and hubs on LNG transfer, storage, and trade, providing the fleet of gas carriers for satisfying the demands of existing and planned LNG projects, the creation of incentives for localization and development of liquefaction technology, as well as "economically viable maximization of gas export considering the best combination of supplies of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas from Russia secured," according to the document.