Russia makes $5 mln contribution to UN WFP to supply food to Syria — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Despite Western sanctions, Russia has managed to make a voluntary contribution to the World Food Program (WFP) to deliver food to Syria, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Despite the Western financial restrictions against our country, not long ago we managed to make a regular voluntary contribution to the WFP fund. Five million dollars of the sum will be spent on food deliveries to Syria," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

He also said that the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is finishing work with the Syrian authorities to agree on "how to implement the $8 mln Russia-funded project aimed at restoring the country’s agriculture sector."

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the FAO and other Rome-based international organizations, Dilyara Ravilova-Borovik, said in February that Western sanctions are hampering Moscow's ability to offer assistance to countries that need it via the World Food Program.