THE HAGUE, March 18. /TASS/. Western countries have long used the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as a platform to make unsubstantiated accusations against other nations, and are now targeting Iran there, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, said in an interview with TASS following the 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

"For several years now, the countries of the collective West have been striving to subjugate the OPCW to their narrow self-interests, weaving political intrigues and leveling unsubstantiated accusations against the organization’s conscientious member states. The West is now targeting Iran, which it accuses of allegedly having a covert military chemical program," he said. The diplomat warned that any other countries that, for political, economic, or other reasons, "do not suit the Euro-Atlanticists" could be "next in line."

The 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague from March 10 to 13.