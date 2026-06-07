Observers from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly to inspect 100 polling stations in Armenia

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. A mission of international monitors from the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will inspect at least 100 polling stations today as Armenia is holding a parliamentary election, Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, announced.

"Tonight, after we have toured a large number of polling stations - I think we will visit at least 100 of them - we will sum up the results which we will be able to announce tentatively at a news conference tomorrow," he said.

According to Kobitsky, the mission may travel to polling stations inside and outside Yerevan.