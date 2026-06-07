Russia has world’s cheapest energy for AI — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia can supply the world’s cheapest energy, including for data centers, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview with the NEWM TASS project on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia is a supplier of the world’s cheapest energy, including for data centers. Besides China, this may be of interest to the entire world. Because all countries are seeking to develop artificial intelligence. And all countries have major limitations on energy," Dmitriev argued.

That Russia can take the lead in this sphere is key, he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) took place on June 3-6. This year, the event was held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said delegates from 142 countries took part, with more than 1,000 contracts worth a total of 6.642 trillion rubles ($90.15 billion) signed.

The Roscongress Foundation was the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS acted as its official general information partner.