Sister of North Korea’s leader reaffirms country’s status as nuclear power is irreversible

PYONGYANG, June 7. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not planning to discuss its status as a nuclear power as it considers that to be "absolutely irreversible," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), as saying in a press statement.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed allegations by US officials that the goal of the DPRK’s denuclearization was agreed upon at the Chinese-US summit last month as "baseless falsehood" and a "complete fabrication" as she said she possesses "the most accurate information about the issue."

According to her, Pyongyang "will not discuss with anyone" issues concerning "the country’s sovereignty and security." "Our country’s status as a nuclear weapons state is an absolutely irreversible red line and an indisputable reality, regardless of whether others recognize it. No hopes or rhetoric from external forces will change that," she stressed.

Kim Yo Jong also criticized the military presence of the United States and its allies as she said expanding military alliances, holding exercises with elements of practicing the use of nuclear weapons or deploying strategic nuclear weapons reassert the necessity that the DPRK’s status as a nuclear power be preserved.

Commenting on Washington’s decision to okay exports of high-precision glide bombs to the Republic of Korea, she said that North Korea will continue to enhance its own defense capabilities as it "will not allow a violation of parity to protect the security of its sovereignty and the provision of regional stability and peace.".