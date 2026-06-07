Trump believes UN can facilitate Hormuz opening — US mission

NEW YORK, June 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes the UN can facilitate restoration of shipping along the Strait of Hormuz and normalization of the situation in the region, Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce said on the air with Fox News television.

"Well, yes, they would, and that's where the conversations are," Bruce said. "I know the President cares about the UN, he knows the potential of it," she stressed.

"You have a common interest, like with the Strait of Hormuz, affecting shipping economies, etc. That all of us have an interest in," the US diplomat added.