LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are dismantling infrastructure at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and using the construction materials to build a defensive line, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Ukrainian forces are using construction material "of dubious origin" when building a solid defensive line from the Kiev Reservoir to the city of Sumy. "The fortifications are being constructed from used floor slabs and reinforced concrete structures brought from northern Ukraine. Abandoned buildings in the exclusion zone are probably being dismantled to build the defensive line. Locals in the Chernigov Region indirectly confirm this information, saying that heavy trucks carrying building materials have recently been arriving from the direction of Chernobyl," he said, citing his own sources.

According to Marochko, after Russian forces seized certain enemy positions in the special military operation zone, dosimeters showed a significant increase in radiation levels, while some Ukrainian captives had early symptoms of radiation sickness.

Vasily Sirotenko, chief of the Engineering Troops under the Support Forces Command of the Ukrainian armed forces, said earlier that the country's leadership had ordered the urgent construction of a solid defensive line stretching from the Kiev Reservoir north of the capital to the city of Sumy.