DONETSK, June 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army used drones to kill a group of foreign mercenaries surrendered to the Russian military in the territory of the Zaporozhye Region, Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Attempts were made to save seriously wounded foreigners, but to no avail.

Ukrainian drones have been trying for a long time to control the area where foreigners surrendered. After a while, they were managed to be taken out of the square controlled by the armed forces Ukraine. The Ukrainian army tracked them down again and launched a series of strikes.