Payment technologies make tourism convenient

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Payment technologies do not increase the tourist flow as such but they make tourism more convenient and profitable, Maria Tochilova, director of the product development and process services department of the National System of Payment Cards (NSPC), said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

Convenience and profitability are equally important for the development of domestic tourism, she said, adding that NSPC focuses on these areas.

"Payment technologies and the capabilities of the Mir card do not, in themselves, influence the tourist flow," Tochilova said. "NSPC acts as a kind of connecting link. We work with regions, museums, resorts, hotels, and other participants in the tourism industry, helping them implement our platform solutions to make trips more comfortable and profitable for tourists," she added.