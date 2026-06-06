BELGRADE, June 7. /TASS/. Extraordinary parliamentary elections will be held in self-proclaimed Kosovo.

More than 900 candidates from 17 parties and three coalitions will run for 120 seats in the legislative assembly.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Kosovo for the third time over the last year and a half. They were fixed after the parliament failed to elect a new president in the stead of Vjosa Osmani, whose powers expired. The political crisis resulted in dissolution of the legislative authority.

Resolution of the UN Security Council 1244 of June 10, 1999 confirms that Kosovo is part of Serbia. More than sixty countries, including Russia, are against recognition of Kosovo.