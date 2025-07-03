Russian marine robotic complexes at initial stage — Patrushev

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Development of marine robotic complexes is underway in Russia, but still at the initial stage, Nikolay Patrushev, Presidential Aide and head of the Russian Maritime Collegium, told a meeting of the scientific and expert council of the collegium.

"In our country, the development of marine robotic complexes is also underway. However, work on the creation of marine robotics and unmanned marine systems is carried out mainly by medium and small companies," Patrushev said.

Also, according to him, the scientific research for the key high-tech components of marine unmanned systems is still insufficient. "Besides, a system for the development of end products and technological cooperation has not been formed to accelerate the creation of marine robotic facilities," he said.

"In fact, Russian marine robotic complexes are at the initial stage of their development."