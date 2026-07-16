FACTBOX: What we know about removal of Max and VK apps from Google Play

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Max messenger and VK applications have been removed from the Google Play app store. Previously installed services and applications continue to operate normally without restrictions, VK said.

TASS has compiled the key facts known so far.

Removal of VK and Max apps from Google Play

- VK said the VK and Max applications have been removed from Google Play.

- Previously installed services and applications continue to function normally without restrictions.

Push notifications

- VK said Android users will continue to receive push notifications for messages, events, and calls in Max and VK applications.

- The VK and Max apps remain available for download through RuStore, Huawei AppGallery, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, and other Android app stores.

Removal of VK and Max apps from the App Store

- On June 3, the Max messenger became unavailable in Apple's App Store.

- Following its removal from the App Store, Max said Apple device users would no longer receive notifications for messages and calls.

- At the same time, messages continued to be delivered and all Max functions remained available.

- Max later said Apple users could once again receive push notifications through the web version of the service by adding it to the iPhone home screen.

- On June 25, VK said Apple had removed its applications from the App Store without providing an explanation.

- The company noted that previously installed applications continued to work on Apple devices, although users would no longer receive push notifications.

- VK said it has never been subject to sanctions, citing legal opinions from international and US lawyers.

- The company added that Apple has long had access to those legal opinions and all the necessary information.

EU sanctions

- On July 13, the European Union imposed sanctions on VK and the legal entity behind the Max messenger.

- The EU said the sanctions against VK were based on its status as the parent company of Communication Platform LLC, the developer of the national messenger Max.

- The EU also imposed sanctions on Communication Platform LLC itself.

- The company had changed its name to Max LLC earlier in 2026.

- The EU cited several reasons for sanctioning Max.

- The bloc also imposed sanctions on Elena Bagudina, whom it identified as the CEO of Communication Platform LLC, a VK subsidiary.

- According to Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the company's current name is Max LLC, and its CEO is Farit Khusnoyarov.

- EU sanctions include asset freezes in Europe for companies, if such assets exist, and entry bans for sanctioned individuals.

- VK said the EU sanctions do not affect either the company's operations or those of the Max messenger.