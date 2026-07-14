FACTBOX: Logistics, food supplies, fleet protection measures in Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry is taking measures to maintain cargo logistics amid increasingly frequent attacks on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov, the ministry said.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry, for its part, stressed that the situation would not affect domestic food supplies or the country's export capacity.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Transport Ministry’s statements

- The Transport Ministry is taking measures to maintain cargo logistics amid increasingly frequent attacks on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov, the ministry said.

- Shipowners are also working on measures to protect the fleet, while port captains are seeking to improve traffic management and reduce vessel handling times, the ministry noted.

- The ministry stressed that, if necessary and depending on the operational situation, bulk cargoes would be redirected to other modes of transport in coordination with relevant government agencies and industry associations.

Impact on food supplies

- The situation in the Sea of Azov will not affect food supplies on the domestic market or Russia's export capacity, the Agriculture Ministry said.

- The ministry added that, given the substantial agricultural cargo handling capacity available in various regions of the country, supply logistics would be rerouted if necessary.

- Alternative cargo routes are currently being developed jointly with relevant government agencies and businesses, the ministry said.

Obligations to foreign partners

- Russia will fully honor its obligations to foreign partners regarding grain supplies despite the situation in the Sea of Azov, the Grain Exporters and Producers Union said.

- The union noted that the industry's developed infrastructure has sufficient reserve handling capacity to quickly redirect grain volumes to other terminals.