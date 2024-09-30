Discord fined $37,750 for violating law on self-regulation

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Tagansky court of Moscow, hit Discord messenger with a fine of 3.5 mln rubles ($37,750) for violating the self-regulated management law, court’s press service told TASS.

"Discord was recognized as accountable for committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.50 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a social network to fulfil obligations). The court set [for it] the administrative punishment in the form of the administrative fine amounting to 3.5 mln rubles," the press service said.

Since February 2021, Russia has had a law on self-regulation of social networks, which requires platforms to independently identify and block illegal content.

Discord is a messenger with VoIP and videoconferencing support designed for use by various interest groups. In 2023, the messenger was fined 6 mln rubles ($64,7000) by a Moscow judge for failing to remove pornographic images involving minors.