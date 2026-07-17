Situation in Mali remains relatively stable — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The situation in Mali is currently relatively stable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told TASS.

"The situation in Mali is fairly stable, although it cannot be called completely calm. Thanks to the actions of the Malian Armed Forces and the Russian Africa Corps, it remains under control and we expect it to become more stable," the deputy foreign minister said.

On July 4, Mali’s Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs reported that militant groups attacked military positions in Aguelhok, Anefis, Gao, Kenioroba, Konna, Sevare, and Somadougou. In response, the Malian army, supported by its international allies, successfully repelled these assaults. Over the past two days, clashes have continued only near the city of Anefis, home to a major military base.

The coordinated attacks were carried out by units of the Azawad Liberation Front and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, a group associated with Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).