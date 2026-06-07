Ukraine lost 20% of international reserves year-to-date

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s international reserves dropped by 20% over five months of 2026, TASS found out.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, international reserves, including aid from Western allies, declined from $57.3 bln as of January 1 to $45.7 bln as of May 31 of this year.

Currency interventions of the Ukrainian central bank became the largest item of expenditures. In total $14.473 bln were sold in the domestic market but the hryvna continues declining.

Ukraine also paid interest on international loans and currency-denominated bonds. In total, the country paid $1.77 bln to lenders over five months of this year.