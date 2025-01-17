Taiwan records approach of 13 Chinese PLA warplanes, seven vessels

HONG KONG, January 17. /TASS/. Taiwan’s armed forces have registered the approach of 13 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and seven warships of the PLA Navy near the island, with 11 of the aircraft crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait between the island and mainland China, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said on its page on X.

"Thirteen PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today (10:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday). Eleven of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ (air defense identification zone — TASS)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Taiwanese military has regularly detected the approach of Chinese warplanes and warships.

"We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the ministry noted.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.