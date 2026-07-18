Terrorism rapidly moving into cyberspace, UN official warns

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Terrorism is rapidly moving into cyberspace, Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev said in an interview with TASS.

"Terrorism is undergoing a major transformation, moving into cyberspace, and attempts to recruit terrorist supporters online are becoming increasingly common," he said.

According to Zuev, "the situation is much different from what it was 30-40 years ago, when terrorists received suitcases filled with cash." "Now, there is no need to do such things because there’s cyberspace, where they operate actively and effectively," he explained.

In this regard, the UN official highlighted a joint project between the United Nations and Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service aimed at combating money laundering, including through the use of cryptocurrencies and cyberspace.