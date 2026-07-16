Transfer of extra funds to Kiev fueling escalation with Russia — Finnish politician

STOCKHOLM, July 16. /TASS/. The European Commission’s (EC) decision to allocate additional funds to Ukraine only provokes an escalation of the conflict with Russia, said Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"After the visit in Kiev EC President [Ursula von der Leyen] announced that Europe will provide additional 10 billion euro to buy drones and missiles that will be used against Russia. <…> No limits have been imposed on Ukraine, which can use these drones with no regard to international law. This is a step closer to direct war between Europe and Russia," Mema wrote on his page on X.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission had approved a plan to allocate 10 bln euros for the purchase of drones, missiles, and aircraft for Kiev.