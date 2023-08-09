Poland, Ukraine to form joint military unit, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Poland is planning to form a joint Polish-Ukrainian military unit ostensibly for security, but with the ulterior motive of occupying western Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said.

He drew attention to the dangers associated with Poland’s militarization. "there are plans to create a permanent so-called Polish-Ukrainian formation ostensibly to ensure the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact - for the subsequent occupation of this territory," he said.

Shoigu added that Poland has become the main tool of America’s anti-Russian policy. "The existing risks are connected with the militarization of Poland, which has become the main instrument of the anti-Russian policy of the United States. Warsaw has announced its intention to build, as the Poles claim, 'the most powerful army on the continent.' In this connection, large-scale purchases of weapons from the US, the UK and South Korea have commenced, including tanks, artillery systems, air defense and anti-aircraft systems and combat aircraft," the top defense official pointed out.

On August 1, the Polish Defense Ministry announced a decision to send more troops and attack helicopters to the border with Belarus after Belarusian helicopters violated the country's air borders. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 2 that the idea that Poland has claims to Western Ukraine was permeating Polish society.

On July 21, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Security Council that Poland could seize control of the western territories of Ukraine by deploying its troops there.