Russia expresses readiness for contacts regarding Ukrainian settlement — Turkish MFA

ANKARA, July 16. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized that during his engagements with Russian officials, he observed a willingness to pursue contacts aimed at a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, particularly grounded in principles developed in Alaska.

"During my meetings in Moscow, especially with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it was conveyed that Russia is prepared to engage in dialogue for this purpose. The positions of the parties regarding direct negotiations or mediated dialogue are significant. As you know, apart from the leaders - Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky - contacts have continued regularly with the United States, and Turkey has acted as a mediator," Fidan stated during a press conference in Kiev alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. The Turkish Foreign Ministry live-streamed the event on social media.

Fidan highlighted that beyond a fundamental willingness to negotiate, the specific negotiating positions are also crucial. "I inquired about this with the Russian side, and they reaffirmed their support for the framework agreements established with the United States in Alaska. Naturally, there are nuances to consider. Whether this broad framework can be adapted to current conditions is a matter for the negotiators to resolve," he explained.

He also pointed out that both Russia and Ukraine, along with the international community, recognize the importance of a ceasefire and a comprehensive peace agreement. Turkey, he assured, will do everything within its power to help realize this goal.