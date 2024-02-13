US LNG expected to continue replacing Russian gas in Europe in 2024-2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. According to the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will continue to replace Russian pipeline gas supply to Europe in 2024-2025.

"Natural gas prices at several price hubs in Europe and Asia remain relatively high over the forecast period compared with US natural gas prices. We assume that US LNG over the forecast period will continue to replace natural gas that had been exported from Russia by pipeline to Europe. Because global LNG liquefaction capacity additions will be limited in the next two years, demand for flexible LNG supplies, mainly from the United States, will increase to meet incremental growth in global demand," the EIA said in its report.

At the same time, natural gas prices in European and Asian hubs will remain relatively high in 2024 and 2025 compared to those in the United States.

The United States will continue to expand its LNG capacity in the near future. The US base LNG export capacity reached 11.4 bcm per day by the end of 2023 and companies plan to add another 5.3 bcm per day by the end of 2025, according to the EIA. Three new LNG facilities are set to open in the second half of 2024 and 2025 - Golden Pass and Corpus Christi Stage III in Texas, as well as Plaquemines LNG in Louisiana. However, alterations in the timing of their commissioning could have a substantial impact on exports and predicted demand.