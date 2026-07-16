Russian, Myanmar special forces hold joint skills demonstration — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian and Myanmar military personnel conducted a joint demonstration of special forces skills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Servicemen of the Eastern Military District, under the leadership of Colonel Ivan Tarayev, Assistant Commander of the Eastern Military District for International Cooperation, demonstrated to Lieutenant General Pyae Son Lin, Head of the Combat Training Department of the Myanmar Armed Forces, how a training course for special units is conducted," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that the actions of special forces personnel to protect a high-ranking official during an attack on a motorcade, as well as joint actions by Russian and Myanmar special forces to capture a mock terrorist base, were shown.

It is noted that during the training, the servicemen of the two countries used FPV drones and the Kurier ground robotic system, while the fighters used ATVs and buggies during the assault on a simulated enemy building.

Russian instructors showed the training of FPV drone operators, the execution of rappelling from a helicopter, and exercises on countering drones using smoothbore weapons. In addition, the use of the modern Blik small arms system during firearms training sessions, as well as the training of Myanmar fighters in tactical medicine and building assaults, were demonstrated.

The ministry reported that in the coming days, the servicemen of Myanmar's special units will share their experience of survival in the jungle and conducting combat operations in mountainous, rugged terrain with Russian soldiers.