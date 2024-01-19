{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Belarus' new doctrine describes response to aggression against CSTO, Union State

Viktor Khrenin recalled that the updated doctrine envisaged the possibility of interstate and coalition wars instead of local and regional wars

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Belarus’ updated military doctrine defines a response to armed aggression against its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Union State, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told a news briefing in Minsk.

"We have put together and spelled out all our views on the fulfillment of allied obligations. This has been lying on the surface for a long time and required action. There is a whole separate chapter, which forms the legal basis for our actions in case of armed aggression against our allies in the CSTO and the Union State," he said. The updated doctrine also mentions the possibility of Belarus' participation in peacekeeping activities under the auspices of international security organizations.

Khrenin recalled that the updated doctrine envisaged the possibility of interstate and coalition wars instead of local and regional wars.

"After all, for the Republic of Belarus, any war - local or regional - will affect its entire territory and will require extreme war effort," Khrenin explained. "At the same time, alongside employing the term 'interstate war,' we make an important political statement to the effect that the Republic of Belarus is ready to independently defend its vital national interests. Our understanding of the term 'coalition war' is the achievement of victory in it will require the use of Belarusian troops together with the forces of the allies."

In its resolution of March 6, 2023, Belarus’ Security Council instructed the Defense Ministry to start developing a new military doctrine "in connection with changes in the military-strategic situation." The resolution also says that "in the conditions of escalating global geopolitical tensions" the efforts of government agencies should be focused on the implementation of strategic deterrence measures aimed at protecting independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order from external and internal threats. The draft military doctrine will be submitted for approval to the People's Assembly, when it meets in session at the end of April. Belarus’ current military doctrine was approved in July 2016.

Tags
Belarus
Belarusian military doctrine views nuclear weapons deployment as forced measure
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted that the focus of the updated doctrine was on deterrence against armed conflicts
Read more
Russian economy turned out to be more resilient to sanctions than expected — Greek premier
In his opinion, sanctions were "the only political instrument" currently available to the West and its partners
Read more
Belarusian authorities to sell ex-McDonald's chain to private investor — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader recalled that the government took control of the restaurant chain after the American company left the Belarusian market as part of Washington’s sanctions against Minsk
Read more
Over 30 countries interested in approaching BRICS, integration has bright future — Lavrov
Being a supra-national global structure, BRICS "encapsulates the richness of multipolar world," the minister noted
Read more
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
Read more
Russian retailers have no difficulties with imports due to situation in Red Sea — ACORT
In addition, as part of the direct import of some commodity items, deliveries are carried out by freight ground transport from Europe, the association noted
Read more
The Taliban have real power in Afghanistan, Russia maintains contacts with them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also noted that there is still political opposition in Afghanistan, "the former President Kharzai and the former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah still live there"
Read more
No Western 'permission' required for Russian victory in special military op — diplomat
"As for winning, our victory does not depend on whether Macron, or anyone else, permits us to win. Russia will do what it has declared it will do," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
International Esports Federation suspends Russia’s membership
The decision was made after RESF opened its offices in Russia’s new regions
Read more
Russia designs camouflage suit against heat seekers
Trials are ongoing and have to be completed by the end of January
Read more
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region 15 times over day
In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Stariy came under mortar fire four times
Read more
Two Ukrainian UAVs destroyed over Bryansk region — governor
Emergency response services are working on the spot
Read more
Russian MFA summons French envoy over elimination of French mercenaries in Kharkov
The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that Russian forces had carried out a precision strike on a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov
Read more
North Korea tests Haeil-5-23 nuclear-capable underwater attack weapon — KCNA
North Korea’s underwater nuke-based countering posture "is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies," the report says
Read more
Munition dropped by Ukrainian drone causes fire at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Region
The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s response teams are working at the site
Read more
Another conflict with Ukraine virtually guaranteed, senior Russian politician says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, "the existence of an independent state on historical Russian lands will always be a trigger for the resumption of hostilities"
Read more
Moscow sees direct weapons supplies to Kiev as red line in relations with Seoul — envoy
The Washington Post wrote last December that Seoul had indirectly provided more 155 mm ammunition to Kiev than all European nations combined
Read more
Lavrov points to Armenia's stance as key hurdle to improving Baku-Yerevan relations
One of the key obstacles in the negotiations concerns the demarcation of the border between the two countries
Read more
Iran calls Pakistan’s strikes 'unacceptable, disproportionate'
On January 16, the media reported that Iranian forces carried out a strike on two bases of the Jaysh al-Zolm terror group on Pakistani territory
Read more
South Korea not party to West’s wish for Russian defeat, collapse — Russian envoy to Seoul
Georgy Zinoviev stressed that keeping Russia among the world's leading powers, as a "strong and friendly neighbor of the Korean Peninsula" would be beneficial for Seoul
Read more
Islamic Resistance says its drones attacked CIA base in northern Syria
Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the military facility that came under attack is controlled by a CIA regional unit
Read more
European Parliament questions Hungary’s future EU presidency
European Parliament members also blamed the Hungarian authorities for blocking the decision on the essential multiannual financial framework revision, "including the Ukraine aid package"
Read more
Lavrov says Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE are in Russia's inner circle
The top diplomat underscored Russia’s interest in developing relations not only through bilateral channels, but also with regional organizations, established by many of Russia's partners
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves denunciation of fisheries agreement with UK
Under the agreement, British fishing boats were allowed fishing in certain areas of the Barents Sea along the Kola Peninsula’s coast
Read more
Russia urges Iran, Pakistan to show restraint amid escalation — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that any counterterrorism operations beyond sovereign territory need to be conducted after being coordinated and negotiated between the governments of the countries involved
Read more
Russian defensive lines increase survivability 5-6 times
Over 3,600 kilometers of trenches, 150,000 dugouts and hardware shelters, over 45,000 bunkers and 12,000 reinforced concrete erections were made by the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
Read more
Senior Houthi official promises safe passage via Red Sea to Russian, Chinese ships
"Morover, we are ready to ensure the safety of their journey across the Red Sea, because the freedom of navigation plays an important role for our country," he said
Read more
PM calls for US-led coalition to withdraw, saying Islamic State no longer threat to Iraq
Another factor that forced the Iraqi authorities to speed up the process of withdrawal of the international alliance's troops was the attacks on the headquarters of the Iraqi security forces, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani pointed out
Read more
Arnold Schwarzenegger fined €35,000 after customs scandal at Munich airport
According to Bild, Schwarzenegger spent several hours at the airport
Read more
Russia to act symmetrically if West opts to confiscate its state assets — ambassador
"Although the behavior of the White House in this regard is not very predictable, everyone here knows well enough that drastic steps, essentially, the theft of money, may well entail significant implications for the dollar," Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Press review: Europe keeps Kiev on life support and Iran eyes Pakistani payback for attack
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 18th
Read more
Hapag-Lloyd losing millions of dollars due to Red Sea situation
"We consider, as earlier, that the situation is unpredictable and dangerous," the company noted
Read more
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Retaliation: Pakistan's missile strike on Iran
A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters that planes from Pakistan’s Air Force entered Iranian airspace to carry out the strikes
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian stronghold with over 20 soldiers in southern Donetsk area
According to the ministry, the stronghold was used for attempting another attack
Read more
Putin, unlike West, never threatened to use nuclear bomb — Lavrov
"All they say is that Putin is threatening to use a nuclear bomb, even though no such thing has ever been uttered, in contrast to the Europeans or the Americans," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
'No point': Lavrov rejects Serbian media’s proposal for joint interview with Blinken
The top Russian diplomat added that "a serious conversation should not be public"
Read more
Russian forces hit over 40 Ukrainian artillery units in Krasny Liman area
Ukraine’s losses amounted up to 210 troops
Read more
West's long leash for Kiev results in catastrophe — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat, recalling the incident where American journalist and blogger Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison, pointed out that the Kiev regime "is even allowed to torture and kill Americans"
Read more
Israel says 240 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza in past day
As many as 101 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the enclave through the Rafah border crossing and another 139 crossed into Gaza via Kerem Shalom
Read more
Russia installs 1.5 million dragon’s teeth along contact line
The military engineers built up defensive lines with trenches, minefields and shelters
Read more
Turkey to conduct military operations in Iraq, Syria if necessary — Defense Ministry
According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, they lost 9 soldiers and eliminated 81 militants since January 12
Read more
Ukraine’s first hybrid air defense system developed, tested in US, Kiev official admits
Yury Ignat noted that "the systems in question aren’t long-range as they can hit targets at a distance of up to 15 kilometers"
Read more
US carries out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen for fifth time in week — newspaper
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, underscored the resilience of the Houthis’ arsenal
Read more
Russia now knows West cannot be trusted, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister remarked that the Western countries had demonstrated that they only want to "live at the expense of others and be smarter than everyone else"
Read more
Sber withstands over 600 DDoS attacks since start of special military op — bank official
Sber reported in November 2023 that the strongest DDoS attack to date on its systems, reaching more than 1 mln requests per second, had occurred
Read more
Gas reserves in Europe below 77.5%, gas supply via Ukraine at 42.4 mcm
LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system have decreased compared with December
Read more
Russian ambassador hopes South Korea to be first to return to list of friendly countries
According to Georgy Zinovyev, the West could use direct contacts with Russia if it wanted to
Read more
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Read more
Press review: US, Israel prod Iran into fight and DPRK to cut all ties with 'enemy' South
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 17th
Read more
US Congress approves temporary spending bill to avert government shutdown
A total of 314 lawmakers voted in favor of the document, 108 were against
Read more
US Central Command confirms Houthi attack on Chem Ranger vessel
No damage or casualties have been reported
Read more
Russia’s Blinkova outlasts Kazakh tennis star Rybakina at 2024 Australian Open
Blinkova will now prepare to face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the next round
Read more
United States adds 17 oil tankers, dry cargo ships to Russian blacklist — US Treasury
The sanctions list also includes the shipping company Hennesea Holdings Limited from Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Read more
Pakistani air force enters Iranian airspace for strikes — news agency
The source did not specify how many aircraft were involved in the operation
Read more
Almost 50 flights delayed in Moscow, Moscow Region airport
Previously, Roman Vilfand, research director of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia, told TASS that visibility in Moscow will drop to 200 due to a snow storm
Read more
West’s talk about nuclear confrontation only brings scenario closer to reality — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat cited some statements from London and Warsaw, "about getting some NATO units ready to enter Ukraine and take certain positions there"
Read more
US strikes on Yemen only escalate chaos — Bloomberg
That resulted in a sharp decline in shipments through a waterway that normally handles about 12% of global seaborne trade, according to the report
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Read more
Putin orders to increase computational power of supercomputers
The Cabinet is also asked to develop mechanism of using archives of government and municipal authorities and library funds for the purpose of creating data sets
Read more
Netanyahu’s cabinet wants to push Middle East into abyss — Palestinian presidency
"Without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967, there will be no security and stability in the region," Abu Rudeineh added
Read more
Israeli army destroys major Hamas’s main rocket manufacturing facility in Gaza — newspaper
Separate weapons production facilities were shown to journalists during a press tour earlier this month along Salah a-Din road in the Bureij area
Read more
Houthis strike US ship in Gulf of Aden — statement
Yahya Saria, a spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement said the attack came in response to US and UK strikes on Ansar Allah facilities in Yemen
Read more
Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter issues joint call to end violence in Gaza
The group’s fifth meeting was held in Uganda, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Read more
French politician demands canceling plans for supplying artillery to Kiev
The politician emphasized that "such spending is particularly unacceptable at a time when French hospitals are underfunded"
Read more
Lavrov criticizes attack on Israel, also condemns Israeli statements about Palestinians
"I will now say it very frankly: The Israelis, the statements made by the defense minister, military commanders, a number of other ministers, they put it out there that the Palestinians are not people, that they are animals," the foreing minister stated
Read more
Rumors of new pandemic threat were misinterpretation of WHO remarks — Russian watchdog
The Russian watchdog said its specialists were taking most active part in ongoing discussions about the future agreement, sharing their experience of preventing and responding to epidemics
Read more
Kiev troops lost over 180 pieces of Western military equipment near Russian defense lines
The commander also said that Russian military engineers had managed to create a system of highly efficient fortifications within short timeframes
Read more
East-West confrontation enters hot phase, Belarusian defense minister warns
"One of the crucial messages of the new Military Doctrine is that the Republic of Belarus does not regard other nations as enemies regardless of what their governments do," Viktor Khrenin said
Read more
Russia to take measures if West puts idea of assets' confiscation into practice — MFA
Meanwhile, Russia does not see that the West understands how harmful the discussion of the issue of its assets’ confiscation is, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Lavrov, Syrian foreign minister discuss Gaza, call for ceasefire
It was underscored at the meeting that it’s unacceptable to make any provocative actions that could lead to the expansion of the military confrontation to other countries in the region, in particular Syria, Lebanon and Yemen
Read more
Lavrov advises West to read Ukrainian laws before talking about Kiev 'defending democracy'
The foreign minister mentioned "the laws that were adopted to ban the Russian language, education, everything Russian in general and to encourage the ideology and practice of Nazism"
Read more
Russia files charges against 68 foreign mercenaries for fighting for Ukraine
Criminal proceedings are currently underway against 591 foreign citizens from 46 countries, the committee noted
Read more
Office of UN secretary general says he plans to meet with Lavrov next week
It is expected that at the event on the Middle East settlement discussion will continue about solutions for the current large-scale crisis in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
Press review: Gaza reignites regional conflicts and Kiev drones target Russia’s oil sector
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 19th
Read more
Lavrov says he will outline proposals for collective conflict resolution in New York
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that in conflict resolution one should rely on collective efforts, something the United States has forgotten
Read more
KTRV increases missile range to 310 km, payload to 800 kg
"We have made the missile cheaper and doubled the firepower," Boris Obnosov said
Read more
Fire area at oil depot in Bryansk Region stands at 1,000 square meters
Earlier on Friday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that Russian electronic warfare systems suppressed a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk Region
Read more
US bases in Middle East attacked 140 times since October 2023 — Pentagon
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that 57 of these attacks targeted US bases in Iraq and 83 - in Syria
Read more
Moscow warns of retaliation over NATO military buildup near Russian-Belarusian borders
Maria Zakharova deemed the increased military activity of NATO "provocative in nature," adding that it "may completely ruin the architecture of European security"
Read more
Astana-format talks on Syria due in Kazakhstan’s capital on January 24-25
According to Aibek Smadiyarov, the negotiation process "resumed in accordance with a collective request filed by the guarantor nations"
Read more
Russia told US in December its strategic stability proposals are unacceptable, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that Russia’s proposals on European security were articulated and submitted to the United States and other NATO members in December 2021, but "were turned down"
Read more
Security situation in CAR improving with support of Russian instructors — ambassador
According to Alexander Bikantov, the escalation of conflicts in the CAR's neighboring states has a negative impact on the situation in the border areas
Read more
Russian State Duma to address French parliament over mercenaries in Ukraine — lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin recalled that mercenarism was prohibited by law in France
Read more
Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account"
Read more
Vostochny spaceport gears up for historic Angara-A5 launch
Roscosmos reported the arrival of the first Angara at Vostochny in early January
Read more
Raduga pledges to fulfil 2024 arms order in six months
The bureau has doubled the workforce, procured new tools, expanded production premises, and introduced 12-hour working shifts
Read more
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Read more
Russia says its forces repel 6 Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk, take out up to 155 troops
The Vesyoloye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated as a result of successful activities by units from Battlegroup South
Read more
Shell to cut hundreds of jobs in push to improve efficiency — Bloomberg
It is reported that Shell aims to create more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification
Read more
Shoigu inspects Raduga missile designer
It is reported that the defense minister visited workshops and inspected technological processes of the design, production and modernization of various guided missiles
Read more
Calls for West to prepare for war against Russia provoke escalation — Russian official
According to Yulia Zhdanova, another tragic manifestation of this short-sighted policy was the bankrolling of the agonizing Kiev regime's military operations against Russia
Read more
Strategically autonomous Europe not part of US grand plan — top Russian diplomat Lavrov
French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly stated the need for the European Union to achieve strategic autonomy, implying, among other things, political independence, economic competitiveness and sufficient defense capabilities to ensure its own security without having to rely on the United States
Read more
Another vessel attacked off Yemeni coast — UK Maritime Trade Operations
Other details of the attack are unknown at this point
Read more
Putin instructs to develop big generative AI models for economy
The government is also asked to provide for measures of supporting development and introduction of big generative models when developing the Artificial Intelligence federal project
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
Rising Russian tennis star Andreeva squeezes past French Parry at 2024 Australian Open
The sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva is currently ranked 47th in the WTA Rankings
Read more
US advised to pay down own debt instead of seizing assets of others — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, everyone understands that the United States "will never cover this debt"
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban on Cypriot officials in retaliatory move — Foreign Ministry
Rossiyskaya Gazeta correspondent Alexander Gasyuk was detained on October 5 in Nicosia
Read more