West’s attempts to turn UNGA into pro-Ukrainian show doomed to fail — Russian MFA

ST PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that the West will fail to turn the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) into a pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian show.

"I would not say so (about the possibility of the West turning the UNGA high-level week into a pro-Ukrainian show - TASS). The UN General Assembly always encompasses a very broad agenda. This year too," Ryabkov told the media, answering a question from TASS on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"Of course, the maniacal focus of our opponents on support for Ukraine will not reach anywhere. That's what the world majority is for: its mission is to explain to the minority, including by their actions, that this is not the only subject and far from the main one," Ryabkov pointed out.

"There are many other things we will be dealing with there. There are security issues and issues of conflict resolution in other regions," he said. "There are bilateral relations with cooperation-minded countries. The Russian Minister [of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov] has a colossal program for meetings and many conferences and events regardless of Ukraine."

"The General Assembly is off to a very energetic start. I am certain that it will proceed in this fashion, showing our adversaries that it [Ukrainian agenda] does not take center stage," Ryabkov said. "May they [the West] feel free to arrange anti-Russian performances on their domestic stages to entertain each other. In puppet theaters especially."