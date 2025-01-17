Belarus-Russian exchange turnover more than triples in 2024

MINSK, January 17. /TASS/. Exchange turnover between Belarus and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased 3.3 times in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the press service of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE).

"Trade turnover with Russia increased 3.5 times, with Kazakhstan - 4.2 times, with Kyrgyzstan - 2.4 times. It was not possible to enter the positive territory with Armenia due to a decline in imports of rolled metal and ferroalloys, so special attention will be paid to this market in 2025," the report said.

According to BUCE, the volume of transactions between Belarusian enterprises and other countries of the Union exceeded $1 bln, "which became a record in the entire history of BUCE". It was noted that the export of dairy products and timber is the priority.

Currently, 4,258 participants from Russia, 146 from Kazakhstan, 48 from Armenia, and 30 from Kyrgyzstan are accredited on the electronic platform of BUCE.

Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange was established in 2004. Its main goal is to help Belarusian companies to export their products and foreign companies to enter the Belarusian market. The Exchange sells a wide range of metal, timber, agricultural products, industrial, and consumer goods.