BERLIN, April 25. /TASS/. The issue of Ukraine recognizing Crimea as Russian territory is threatening to create a division between the European Union and the United States within NATO, the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported.

According to the publication, tensions between the US and its European allies have reached a new peak following Washington’s recent proposals to resolve the conflict, which allegedly include Ukraine acknowledging the loss of Crimea. This stance, the paper notes, appears to be at odds with the views held in Brussels, Berlin, London, and Paris, where the status of Crimea had long been considered a firm "red line" in NATO policy.

European member states now face a difficult decision between continued support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and preserving close ties with the United States. The article emphasizes that official recognition of Crimea by EU countries is now "almost impossible," while also acknowledging that Europe lacks the resources to sustain military and financial aid to Ukraine without US backing.

The report warns that the growing rift between Washington and European capitals could have lasting consequences for transatlantic relations. NATO, it says, will face a serious challenge at its June summit. Originally intended to focus on defense spending, the summit may instead become "the arena of an open dispute over Ukraine."

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that during an April 23 meeting in London, the US was expected to unveil a seven-point settlement plan that included recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

Later on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump addressed the controversy on his Truth Social platform, reacting to Vladimir Zelensky’s assertion that Ukraine would not recognize Crimea as Russian. Trump wrote that Zelensky’s remarks were bad for negotiations.

Responding to criticism over potential US pressure on Kiev, Trump added that "nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory," but stressed that the peninsula was lost to Ukraine many years ago and now "is not even a point of discussion.".