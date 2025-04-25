Europe eventually to take path of peace in Ukraine conflict, Hungarian PM says

BUDAPEST, April 25. /TASS/. Military hysteria and the desire to prolong the Ukraine conflict still persist in the European Union, but the leaders of the majority of EU countries will have to take the path to peace, it is merely a matter of time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio.

According to him, "it's time to end the military frenzy in Europe," which persists in spite of the US’ efforts on settling the Ukrainian conflict. "I hope that the moment will come when Europeans realize that it makes no sense to support Ukraine without the US participating. Without the United States, Ukraine does not stand a single chance of retaining its current positions, not to mention restoring anything," the Hungarian head of government said.

EU leaders, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia, support continued military aid to the Kiev regime. "Some case of serious military delusion is so clearly felt in Brussels that it doesn’t want to support the Americans and intends to follow Europe’s independent military strategy. I think, this is hopeless. It is just a matter of time when these countries make a turn to the road of peace where the US, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Vatican already are," Orban emphasized.