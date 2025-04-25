Motorcade leaves Vnukovo-2 Airport amid reports of Witkoff's arrival

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. A government motorcade has left Vnukovo-2 airport and is heading towards Moscow amid reports of the arrival in Moscow of US special envoy Steven Witkoff, a TASS correspondent said.

According to the Axios portal, Witkoff may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would announce a new meeting between Putin and Witkoff if it took place.

The previous time Witkoff came to Russia was on April 11, when he held talks with Putin in St. Petersburg. The key topic of the conversation, which lasted over four hours, was the settlement in Ukraine. No other information was available.