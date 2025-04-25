Serbian president hopes to bring together leaders of Russia, US, France, Germany, Italy

BELGRADE, April 25. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he plans to organize a global forum next year, with the participation of the leaders of Germany, Italy, Russia, the United States and France.

"I have an idea <…> to hold a large global forum to discuss various subjects in Belgrade next year. I believe that Belgrade is the only venue for such a forum, which would bring together [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and [US President Donald] Trump, and [French President Emmanuel] Macron, and [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni, and [likely German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz," Vucic told Informer TV.

"I’d like to hold it between March and May, but it depends on other forums and previous commitments. First of all, I want to secure an approval for such a forum from major world leaders, and then I will start to negotiate with others," the Serbian leader added.