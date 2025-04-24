‘I think they both want peace’: Trump on Russia-Ukraine negotiations

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that both Russia and Ukraine are striving to end the armed conflict and that Moscow is not hindering a peaceful settlement.

Trump answered in the negative when asked if Russia was an "obstacle to peace" in Ukraine.

"I don't think so. I think that they both want peace. Right now. They're ready to do something. We'll see what happens. Complicated, very complicated, but I think they are both very much looking to make a deal," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US had prepared a realistic plan for resolving the conflict and presented it to Moscow and Kiev.

"This war is endable. Both sides have to agree to it. We've shown them a pathway forward," he said.

"We've discussed those ideas. It was a good meeting yesterday. There'll be good meetings over the weekend. We've shown them the finish line. We need both of them to say yes.".