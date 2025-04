MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. A Bombardier corporate jet heading from the United States towards Moscow entered Russian airspace, an air traffic control service source of the Riga Flight Information Area, responsible for traffic over Latvia, told TASS.

"The flight left our airspace in the area of the OPOKA checkpoint and then switched to communication with Russian air traffic controllers," the agency's source said. The source did not specify the further route of the plane.