Trump names Kiev’s desire to join NATO as cause of Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. In an interview with Time magazine, US President Donald Trump has put the blame for the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev, citing the country’s desire to join NATO as its reason.

"I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO. If that weren't brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn’t have started," Trump stated.

Earlier, Reuters published a draft peace settlement, reportedly proposed by the US. It notes that Ukraine shall not seek NATO membership.