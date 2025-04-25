Trump never deterred Israel from striking Iran — media

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he did not stop Israel from strikes on Iran.

"I didn’t stop them. But I didn’t make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack," the US president told Time in an interview.

He added that he would not rule out US military involvement in a probable conflict between Israel and Iran.

The White House host also emphasized that he was not afraid of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dragging the US into a military conflict. "I may go in [a conflict - TASS] very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack," Trump emphasized.

On April 7, The New York Times claimed that Israel had intended to strike Iran's nuclear facilities this May, but dropped the idea because Trump did not support it. According to the newspaper's sources, Israel was convinced that the US would take an active part in preparing the attack and provide the Jewish state with protection against a possible retaliatory strike by Iran. The attack was supposed to paralyze Tehran's efforts to develop nuclear weapons for at least a year.