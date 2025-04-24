Trump does not think Russia to drag its feet to sign Ukraine deal with future US leader

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. Republican US President Donald Trump does not share the assumption that Russian President Vladimir Putin may stall for time in negotiations on Ukraine, hoping to conclude a better agreement with the next American leader, who may represent the Democratic Party.

"I don't think he will. I think he wants to make peace. I think he wants to end it, and I feel pretty confident about that. But we're going to know it pretty soon," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump also suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could drag on for a long time if it is not resolved. "If this doesn't happen, this could go on for a long time," he said.

He categorically rejected the view that he prefers one of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine. "I have no allegiance to anybody. I have allegiance to saving lives. And I want to save a lot of lives, a lot of young people, mostly young people. It's the war. It's the soldiers," he said.

He criticized the decisions of the previous American administration to allocate extremely large budget funds for the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kiev, providing it with other types of military assistance.

"The money that's been spent on this war is insane. [Previous US President Joe] Biden spent $350 billion on this," Trump said.