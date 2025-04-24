Russia ready to strike deal on Ukraine, but some details yet to be agreed — Lavrov

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to conclude a deal on Ukrainian conflict settlement, but some provisions of the future agreement are yet to be agreed upon, and Moscow is working on that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The statement by the [US] president mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points, elements of this deal, which need to be fine-tuned, and we are busy with this exact process," he told CBS in an interview.

Fragments of the interview were published on Thursday night. The full version will be aired on Sunday.

Previously, Trump expressed hope that a deal on Ukrainian settlement would be reached this week. On Wednesday, the US leader said he had set is own timeframes for talks on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but did not reveal them.