Next few days to be very important for negotiations on Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the next few days will be very important for negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine.

"We want to end that war. We want to end it quickly. And I think we've made along a lot of progress, and we'll see what happens this next few days is going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House.

He also expressed confidence that a peace deal would get done soon, one that satisfies both Russia and Ukraine. "I believe they will accept and I think we're going to get this over with, I hope so soon," Trump said.