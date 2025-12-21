Russia and US can implement many mutually beneficial projects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Mutually beneficial projects galore can now be implemented between Russia and the United States, but this should not be tied to the settlement in Ukraine, despite Washington's desire to consider these topics in a single package, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The American side clearly links the possibility of developing cooperation with the settlement process. We are interested, we believe that these two processes should not be interrelated. And the Russian side believes that there may be a lot of mutually beneficial projects on the agenda," he said on Channel One.

Also, according to Peskov, during the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Miami, Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, should collect information on the current developments in the United States and European countries to prepare a report to President Vladimir Putin.