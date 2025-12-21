Maduro condemns attacks on tankers carrying Venezuelan oil

CARACAS, December 21. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned attacks on oil tankers.

"Venezuela has been condemning and defeating the campaign of aggression for 25 weeks, which ranges from psychological terrorism to corsairs attacking oil tankers, and is resisting it," Maduro said on Telegram.

Despite the threats and aggression, Venezuela has proved that "it is a strong country and is ready to accelerate the course of a deep revolution that will fully and without intermediaries transfer power to the people," Maduro said. He noted that the Venezuelan people and all social strata of society remain steadfast in defending peace and national stability.

According to Bloomberg, the United States is pursuing the Bella 1 oil tanker, a third since the beginning of December off the coast of Venezuela. On December 10, US President Donald Trump said an oil tanker carrying Venezuelan oil under sanctions was detained, adding the United States plans to keep the oil for itself.

On December 20, the United States intercepted the Centuries tanker, which was sailing under the flag of Panama with a cargo for an oil trader from China supplying fuel to Chinese refineries. The vessel is not under American sanctions.