{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

Witkoff calls Russia-US consultations on Ukraine ‘productive, constructive’

Moscow highly values Washington's efforts to settle the conflict and strengthen global security, he added

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The consultations between Russia and the US held in Florida were productive and constructive, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

The Russian delegation at the talks in Florida was led by Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev. "Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance [US] President [Donald] Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff wrote on his X page.

The envoy noted that the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum also took part in the talks with Russia.

Moscow highly values Washington's efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and strengthen global security, he added.

"Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," Witkoff said.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine," he stressed.

Tags
United States
Republika Srpska’s new president maintains course of friendship with Russia — MFA
Yury Pilipson recalled that "the early presidential elections in the Republika Srpska held on November 23 were the result of a campaign launched under pressure from Western countries to illegally remove Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from power"
Read more
US department confirms detention of tanker near Venezuelan coast
"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil," the Head of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said
Read more
Zelensky admits that Kiev will not be able to finance 800,000-strong army
Vladimir Zelensky said that he maintains dialogue with Western leaders concerning partial financing of Ukrainian army at the expense of the partners
Read more
Russia says fakes about contacts with S. Korea aim to sow distrust between it, North Korea
These information fakes have no basis in fact, noted Maria Zakharova
Read more
US in pursuit of third tanker off coast of Venezuela — Bloomberg
The reason is Donald Trump's tightening of the oil blockade against the government of Nicolas Maduro, noted Bloomberg
Read more
Contact Group on Ukraine to hold meeting in Minsk on May 6 — Donetsk envoy
This information was also confirmed by Luhansk People’s Republic Envoy Vladislav Deinego
Read more
Ukraine must be prepared for continuation of conflict in 2026 — US envoy to NATO
The reason is that a peace agreement may not yet be concluded by the end of this year, said US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker
Read more
Kiev counterattacks near Krasnoarmeysk, trying to slow Russian advance — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk on December 1
Read more
Russia to adhere to Alaska agreements in all versions of Trump’s plan — Kremlin aide
The Kremlin representative said Russia would work out its position from which it would go further, including with the Americans
Read more
Two Opposition activists detained in Kiev
Criminal cases against the detainees were opened under Article 296, Part 3 of Ukraine's Criminal Code ("hooliganism")
Read more
US, Ukraine discuss sequence of next steps during consultations — Witkoff
According to the Special Representative of the US president, the parties, in particular, held "a separate constructive meeting"
Read more
Federal Passenger Company trains carry 39 M passengers in summer 2012
The greatest number of passengers – 458,100 – travelled on Federal Passenger Company trains on August 17
Read more
Deep State wants military conflict between the US and Russia, Gabbard says
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that every time Donald Trump makes progress and moves closer and closer to that hope for peace, the warmongers in the deep state step up and try to do everything they can to stop it
Read more
Putin thanks Lukashenko for his high assessment of Russian-Belarusian relations
The president also said that he was very glad to see Lukashenko
Read more
Defense Ministry stops buying Kalashnikov AK-47 submachine guns
The weapon does not meet the Ministry’s needs, General Staff Chief Gen. Nikolai Makarov said
Read more
Continuation of Ukraine conflict beneficial to politicians, arms dealers, bankers — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized that Europeans deserve better, because Europe needs peace
Read more
Kiev invents new scheme to steal Western taxpayers’ money — Russian intel agency
According to the SVR, the supplies will be financed by Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and the UK
Read more
RF, NATO inspectors to make TOS observation flights
Subsequently, the possibility is contemplated to spread the open-skies regime over to new areas of cooperation, such as environmental protection
Read more
Georgian president calls EU decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine bluff
"Ukraine has simply been sold out," Mikhail Kavelashvili said
Read more
Russia to think about peace plan proposals based on contacts in Miami — Kremlin aide
Ushakov added that, most likely, the bulk of the peace plan proposals would not suit Russia
Read more
Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day
The attacks targeted the city of Gorlovka and the town of Starobeshevo
Read more
US Representative Luna says not supporting money allocation to Kiev
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that she "never voted for a single dollar to go to Ukraine"
Read more
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer barred from her local pub due to tax hikes — newspaper
Minister will only be able to return to the pub after taxes are cut, noted the owner of the Marsh Inn, Martin Knowles
Read more
EAEU prepares agreement with Uzbekistan on exchange of information on goods — Putin
This is a completely natural step, because all the EAEU states maintain the closest good-neighborly relations and intensive trade and economic contacts with their Uzbek friends, said Vladimir Putin
Read more
Warmongers fail to interfere with talks between Russia, US on Ukraine in Miami — Dmitriev
The day before, Dmitriev told Russian journalists the talks were constructive
Read more
Witkoff calls Russia-US consultations on Ukraine ‘productive, constructive’
Moscow highly values Washington's efforts to settle the conflict and strengthen global security, he added
Read more
Russian defense technologies unmatched by Western military-industrial complex — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that established industrial production would make it possible to make tens and even hundreds of items per year to provide strategic coverage for all critical areas and facilities in the Russian border regions
Read more
Europe will sooner or later have to repay what it steals from Russian assets — Putin
The EU and G7 countries froze approximately 300 billion euros in Russian assets
Read more
Introduction of visas for Russians will have severe impact on Montenegro's economy — MFA
The diplomat clarified that this "painful effect" is due to the priority Montenegro's tourism sector places on the country's budget
Read more
IN BRIEF: Resuming nuclear tests, NATO threat: what Russia's military chief of staff said
The North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of a so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russia’s borders
Read more
Russian citizen wins Just Dance competition at Games of Future
Ivan Vlasov previously won the Games of the Future in Kazan, making him one of the main favorites at the tournament in the UAE
Read more
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Read more
Dmitriev goes to second day of negotiations with United States with positive attitude
Dmitriev, accompanied by security guards, got into a car and went to the meeting area
Read more
Kiev’s attempting to disrupt peace talks with drone attacks on ships in Black Sea — MFA
Commenting on Turkey's resolute statement to Ukrainian security services regarding the unacceptability of attacks on vessels in the Black Sea, the diplomat noted that Ankara attaches great importance to ensuring the security of civilian shipping as such
Read more
Putin goes to St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit
The head of state will also have bilateral meetings with leaders of certain countries
Read more
Spain annually loses 2 billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists
Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko stressed that the EU decision to further toughen the visa regime for Russian nationals will undoubtedly lead to a further dip of Russian tourism to Spain to minimal indicators
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine in Miami constructive, Dmitriev says
Talks on the settlement in Ukraine will continue in Miami on Saturday and Sunday local time, the Russian envoy continued
Read more
USC signs contract with Defense Ministry on building Lada submarines — Puchkov
USC Director General noted that, to achieve these ambitious goals, the corporation would continue its consistent work on modernizing and technologically developing the corporation’s enterprises
Read more
Putin to have no quiet schedule in January — Kremlin
The Russian leader works on holidays every year, however, not all of Putin's meetings during this period are public, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russia and US can implement many mutually beneficial projects — Kremlin
But this should not be tied to the settlement in Ukraine, despite Washington's desire to consider these topics in a single package, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Currency exchange office cashier escapes with 24 mln rbls
The grand fraud was committed at the currency exchange office located in Prospekt Mira (Avenue), 70
Read more
WSJ names five key obstacles to peace between Russia, Ukraine
These include territorial issues, Ukraine's accession to NATO, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, the status of the Russian language, and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Crush stone production complex in Norilsk due in 2027
The facility will process basalt ore from the Dvugorbaya Mountain deposit
Read more
Putin’s words about Europe echo position of Trump with his supporters — Die Welt
This position will significantly complicate the already tense relations between European elites and the Trump administration
Read more
Blast that killed teenager in Moscow Region caused by mishandling of explosive object
An investigation is underway
Read more
Thailand doesn’t rule out possibility of a ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia
A special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers was initiated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and will be held on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur
Read more
More than 553,000 Russians notify authorities of double citizenship or residence permit
Failure to meet the deadline to file double citizenship notification is punishable with a fine of 500 to 1,000 roubles (12 to 25 US dollars)
Read more
Russia is capable of building orbital station on its own, deputy prime minister says
According to Yuri Borisov, the new Russian space station could be located higher than the International Space Station and this meant that it would be high orbital
Read more
Captain of the sunken Russian ship arrested in Japan has not faced charges as of yet
Captain of the Russian "Tanya Karpinskaya" freighter Alexander Zaika, who was arrested in Japan on Thursday, has not faced official charges yet
Read more
Putin baffled by NATO Secretary General Rutte's war-with-Russia talk
The Russian president advised that Mark Rutte read the national security strategy of the United States, which is a key player, creator and main sponsor of NATO
Read more
Battlegroup South destroy five Ukrainian land robots over day
Drone system troops also destroyed six communication aerials and five land robotic systems
Read more
Seven EU countries against expropriation of Russian assets — news outlet
According to the report, Belgium, Hungary, and Slovakia initially opposed the plan, and they have now been joined by Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic
Read more
Participation in EAEU brings serious dividends to its participants — Putin
However, the Russian leader said that "every state should carefully look at all aspects related" to the joint work of the EAEU countries
Read more
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Read more
Putin says 3I/ATLAS comet poses no threat to Earth, it can be 'sent to Jupiter' anytime
According to the president, Russian scientists keep this issue under control and "are well aware of ongoing developments regarding this comet"
Read more
Putin has no events scheduled for holidays, but some may take place — Kremlin
The president always has things on his agenda, said Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Maduro condemns attacks on tankers carrying Venezuelan oil
He noted that the Venezuelan people and all social strata of society remain steadfast in defending peace and national stability
Read more
Ukrainian journalists say took pictures of Mindich in Israel
The details are promised to be released later
Read more
Putin sends major message to West by his statement on Ukraine — portal
L’AntiDiplomatico also recalled that during his year-end press conference, the Russian leader noted that US President Donald Trump "is making serious efforts" to end the Ukrainian crisis and is doing this "absolutely sincerely"
Read more
US starts publishing Epstein case files — FBI
Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars
Read more
Medvedev approves list of precious rare animals, birds and fish put on Red Book
Including Altai big horn, Amur tiger, leopard, snow leopard, Polar bear and big birds of prey - saker falcon, golden eagle, gerfalcon and sapsan
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to continue two-day informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg
While the first day of the summit was filled with protocol events, the second day is devoted more to informal communication
Read more
Europe should consider Putin's words on placing Oreshnik missile on combat duty — expert
Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik missile allow the Russian army to launch a strike targeting any spot in Europe
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones downed in Russian regions
Two of them were destroyed over the territory of the Volgograd Region
Read more
The Wire actor dies at 36
Law enforcement officers filed a report on the death of a person, finding no signs of foul play
Read more
Aliyev and Pashinyan to participate in informal CIS summit — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman added that such days of informal communication are always imply bilateral meetings
Read more
Russia’s offensive in Zaporozhye forces Kiev to expand evacuation zone
The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones, the source said
Read more
India ready to step up work on trade agreement with EAEU — Putin
The first round of consultations on the text of the agreements was held a month ago, noted Russian President
Read more
Macron betrays Merz on expropriation of frozen Russian assets — FT
"He knows that there will be a price to pay for that", also said a senior EU diplomat
Read more
London court may hold hearings on Ukraine’s debt to Russia this spring
Russia was forced to take the case to the international court in London because Ukraine breached the debt payment deadline
Read more
Lavrov calls Kallas’ words about EU aid to Armenia 'confession'
The Russian foreign minister recalled, as an example, that in the case with Moldova, there was "blatant EU interference in the parliamentary elections"
Read more
US Air Force fighter jet intercepts aircraft for approaching Trump's residence
F‑16 intercepted an aircraft that entered restricted airspace over Palm Beach, NORAD reported
Read more
Russia has understanding regarding direction of movement for NIS company matters
The Russian President said the dialogue is underway with Serbia
Read more
Lukashenko invites Tajikistan to privatise Baranovichi-based cotton plant
"Belarus is interested in this cooperation, which has no political pre-conditions," said Belarusian President
Read more
Moon not interfering with star fall observation in longest night of 2025
About 10 meteors per hour are expected, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium said
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia says relations with Slovenia fall to lowest level in history
Political dialogue has been frozen, diplomatic contacts have been reduced to a minimum, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties are gradually deteriorating, said Yury Pilipson
Read more
Russia interested in intensifying development of ties with EAEU nations — Putin
Putin is sure that all the colleagues share this attitude
Read more
Former Yukos co-owner accused of grand theft goes on trial
Dubov is on the Interpol wanted list at present. Some reports said he lives in Israel
Read more
Nicaragua thanks Russia for wheat relief supplies
“We confirm the high quality of Russian wheat to other countries in Central America and the whole world,” Solorzano noted
Read more
Russian envoy: NATO has long history of hybrid operations
Russian ambassador to NATO dismissed the alliance's accusations of Russia inventing a new kind of military operation and applying it in Ukraine
Read more
EAEU establishes itself as self-sufficient center of multipolar world — Putin
The Russian leader noted the expansion of mutual trade exchanges and the deepening of cooperative ties between the members of the union
Read more
Putin satisfied with work of Medvedev government
It is an enormous responsibility, a colossal experience, and I am sure Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev will use it at his new post
Read more
Longest night of year coming to Northern Hemisphere — Planetarium
It will last for seventeen hours
Read more
US National Intelligence confident Russia not planning to control entire Ukraine
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called such information about Russia's plans "a lie and propaganda"
Read more
Putin to sum up 'Results of the Year'
It will begin at noon Moscow time on Friday
Read more
G7 countries urge holding election in Donbass
According to the final declaration of G7 summit, the alection is to be held as soon as possible
Read more
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan receive this year’s Leo Tolstoy Award
Valery Gergiev, general director of the Bolshoi Theatre and artistic and general director of the Mariinsky Theatre, presented the medal and diploma to the presidents
Read more
Greece joined EU initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Yury Pilipson, there is no doubt about involvement of ‘senior comrades’ in Greece's accession to the announced initiative
Read more
Putin sees EU's Russian asset grab as daylight 'robbery'
The Russian leader emphasized that the European Union is trying to do it overtly
Read more
Deep State attempts to provoke third world war — Dmitriev
Kirill Dmitriev pointed out that "US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is great for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK and EU"
Read more
Battlegroup East destroyed five drone control centers over night
The adversary lost six Starlink satellite communication terminals
Read more
Accused policeman wounded by blast in Ingushetia
A homemade bomb exploded in the yard of his house in Ingushetia
Read more
Share of settlements in national currencies within EAEU at 93% — Putin
The president also said that the association had implemented a 5-year strategy for Eurasian economic integration
Read more
Integration into EAEU should be based on development declaration until 2045 — Putin
The head of state also mentioned a draft decree on further steps to form a common financial market in the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Building cooperation with third countries important for EAEU — Lukashenko
Minsk fully supports the search for new partners from among the states of the global majority, moving to those regions of the world where the EAEU nations are respected and expected
Read more
Trump says Zelensky not ready for peace
"He can come back when he is ready for peace," the US president said
Read more
Merz finds himself in isolation in Europe due to position on Russian assets — newspaper
German Chancellor attempted till the last "to praise advantages of the de facto expropriation of Russian assets, downplaying risks at the same time," the newspaper said
Read more
Putin, Yanukovich agree to exchange state visits
Russian President suggested discussing several areas of cooperation, including in the military sphere
Read more
Dmitriev arrives at negotiating platform on Ukraine in Miami
The day before Dmitriev told Russian journalists that the talks were constructive
Read more
Dmitriev calls for acknowledging existence of warmonger campaigns in Western media
UK/EU politicians push the "let’s go to war with Russia"—covering up migration blunders/cashing in on weapons sales via "friendly" contractors, noted Dmitriev
Read more
Lawsuit against Euroclear filed in time — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that it is difficult for her to comment on specific arguments prevailing among EU member-countries that did not approve the confiscation of Russian assets
Read more