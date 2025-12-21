Witkoff calls Russia-US consultations on Ukraine ‘productive, constructive’

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The consultations between Russia and the US held in Florida were productive and constructive, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

The Russian delegation at the talks in Florida was led by Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev. "Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance [US] President [Donald] Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff wrote on his X page.

The envoy noted that the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum also took part in the talks with Russia.

"Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," Witkoff said.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine," he stressed.