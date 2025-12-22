Republika Srpska’s new president maintains course of friendship with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Under its new leadership, the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) remains committed to friendly relations and cooperation with Russia, Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Director Yury Pilipson said in an interview with TASS.

"The citizens of Republika Srpska have made their choice: the victory of [Sinisa] Karan, the closest associate of [former Republika Srpska head Milorad] Dodik, demonstrates the electorate's support for the political line pursued by the patriotic coalition," the diplomat said. He recalled Karan's words immediately after his election that "the continuity of this course, including in terms of developing multifaceted cooperation with Russia, will be maintained in the future."

"Moscow highly values the friendly nature of our relations with the Republika Srpska and is ready to work together in a wide variety of areas," Pilipson emphasized.

He recalled that "the early presidential elections in the Republika Srpska held on November 23 were the result of a campaign launched under pressure from Western countries to illegally remove Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from power." "Despite the imposed logic, Dodik made a responsible decision. He voluntarily resigned to prevent the further destabilization of the Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina," the diplomat noted.

According to him, "the election of the new Republika Srpska head took place peacefully and calmly, in a democratic atmosphere." "Representatives of Russia participated in observing the voting. No serious violations were identified," Pilipson pointed out.