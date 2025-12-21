Share of settlements in national currencies within EAEU at 93% — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. The share of settlements in the national currencies between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) stands at 93%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the EAEU.

"The Eurasian Union has established a stable and independent payment infrastructure. Moreover, almost all mutual settlements are carried out in the national currencies. Their share in the commercial transactions between the EAEU states amounts to 93%," Putin said.

The president said that the association had implemented a 5-year strategy for Eurasian economic integration.

"As a result, many trade barriers have been eliminated, tariff regulation and administrative procedures have been harmonized. Customs and tax policy coordination has been improved. A mechanism for supporting cooperative projects has been launched," he said.