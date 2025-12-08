Crush stone production complex in Norilsk due in 2027

KRASNOYARSK, December 8. /TASS/. A crushed stone production complex will be commissioned in Norilsk (the Krasnoyarsk Region's north). Investment in the project is estimated at 500 million rubles ($6.6 million), the Yenisei Siberia Development Corporation said.

A comprehensive plan for Norilsk's social and economic development to 2035 envisages investments of 120.1 billion rubles ($1.6 billion), where 24 billion rubles ($315 million) come from the federal budget, 14.8 billion ($194 million) - from the Krasnoyarsk Region's consolidated budget, and 81.3 billion ($1 billion) - from the Norilsk Nickel Company. The resources have been used to build new housing and social facilities in the city, and to upgrade urban infrastructures.

"The Arctic Engineering Construction Company plans to begin making crushed stone of various fractions in Norilsk in 2027. The company has obtained the status of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone's business resident with support from the Yenisei Siberia Development Corporation and the Norilsk Development Agency. The investment is estimated at 500 million rubles ($6.6 million)," the release reads.

The crushing and screening complex will take an area of 30,000 square meters. The facility will process basalt ore from the Dvugorbaya Mountain deposit. Necessary infrastructures include - a transformer substation, wagon accommodation for the staff, and an equipment storage facility. "Norilsk is actively implementing a plan for the city's comprehensive development to 2035. Therefore, projects aimed at creating production facilities for building materials are quite relevant. This complex will supply high-quality crushed stone to the domestic market at affordable prices, thus, construction companies will cut costs and will improve the quality of their work," the release quoted Arctic Engineering's CEO Viktor Ryabukhin as saying.

The Yenisei Siberia comprehensive investment project, which unites Khakassia, Tuva and the Krasnoyarsk Region, was initiated in late 2017. In 2018, the regions signed a cooperation agreement.

Norilsk is among northernmost cities in the world. Its population is 180,000 people.