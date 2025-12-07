MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has released its predecessor KGB’s archives on 12 Nazi collaborators who fled to Canada to escape prosecution, according to the agency's website.

The documents reveal that the war criminals were from the Belarusian, Ukrainian, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Estonian Soviet Socialist Republics, as well as the Kirov and Smolensk Regions. Theodor Adamtau, an Estonian national, served in the German army in 1944 and then joined the ranks of the Sicherheitsdienst (SD), a punitive police unit, and participated in the shooting of Soviet prisoners of war. According to 1956 data, he lived in the Canadian city of Feliston.

Aijinas Vladas, a Lithuanian native who led the execution of more than 7,500 Soviet citizens near the city of Panevezys, lived in Ontario in 1962 and kept in touch with relatives under the name Pivoriunas.

Anatoly Aksyonov was born in the village of Shirokobokov in the Kirov Region. He joined the 667th SS Punitive Battalion in 1942 and participated in operations against partisans in the Novgorod and Pskov Regions. In 1949, he moved to Toronto, where he worked as a car mechanic.

Gennady Andryushkevich, the commandant of the German police in Volozhin, was born in the Belarusian village of Skripelevo. In August 1943, he supervised the shooting of more than 700 Soviet Jews in the town of Vishnevo. In 1957, he lived in the Canadian city of Edmonton, from where he sent letters to relatives under the surname Nalyvaiko.

On November 29, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a new project called "The Red Book of the KGB of the USSR" to publish information about Nazi collaborators who had fled to Western countries. The FSB press office noted that the archives in this section on its website will be updated weekly.