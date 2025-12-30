Precious metals futures in the green — market data

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Precious metals futures show growth today, according to trading platforms.

Palladium futures with delivery in March 2026 gained 2.35% on NYMEX to $1,727 per Troy ounce. Platinum futures with the settlement in next January edged up by 5.8% on NYMEX to $2,258.5 per Troy ounce.

Gold futures with the settlement in next February surged by 1.33% on Comex to $4,401.3 per Troy ounce. Silver futures with delivery in March of the coming year soared by 7.74% to $75.915 per Troy ounce on Comex.