Up to 62 flights of Ukrainian drones reported near ZNPP every day — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, September 20. /TASS/. Up to 62 Ukrainian drones are seen flying near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) a day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Currently, Russia’s armed forces report from six to 62 flights of Ukrainian drones near the ZNPP every day. As many as 2,054 such flights have been reported in the past four months alone," he told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

He recalled that Ukraine had been shelling the ZNPP practically non-stop from mid-July to November 20, 2022. Attacks stopped for some time to be resumed from Aptil 7, 2024, this time with the use of drones.

Along with the nuclear plant, attacks target the industrial zone and infrastructure around it and the city of Energodar, a home to the NPP’s personnel.