West seeking to impose anti-Iranian, anti-Russian sentiment on world — Pezeshkian

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The United States and Europe have been trying to impose Iranophobia on the global community and create a negative image of Russia, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian told Soloviev Live TV show in an interview.

"They [the US and Europe] are trying to enforce Iranophobia on the international community," the Iranian president said, as he emphasized that the West does not target Tehran alone. "They are currently creating a wrong image of Russia, as they control the media and keep banking and international relations under their control and they can largely put pressure on public opinion," he noted.

However, Pezeshkian maintained, cooperation and assistance from other countries that "target freedom and independence" will make it possible to destroy the "Western totalitarian and unipolar world order.".