Iranian foreign minister to visit Russia on Dec. 17 to hold talks with Lavrov — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will pay a visit to Moscow on December 17, he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will come to Moscow on a working visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," according to the statement. "The foreign ministers intend to discuss in detail current international issues, including the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, and exchange views on regional topics of mutual interest."

Special attention will be paid to "current issues of the traditionally substantial bilateral agenda of Russian-Iranian relations, which have reached a qualitatively new level of comprehensive strategic partnership following the implementation of the new interstate treaty on October 2, 2025."