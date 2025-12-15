Moscow court recognizes punk band Pussy Riot as extremist group

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. A Moscow district court has recognized the punk band Pussy Riot as an extremist organization at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, lawyer Leonid Solovyov told TASS.

"The court ruled to satisfy the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office, that is, to recognize the punk band Pussy Riot as an extremist organization," he said. According to the lawyer, the decision takes effect immediately.

"The decision will be appealed," Solovyov added.

The case was heard in a closed session at the Prosecutor General's Office's request.

Earlier, it was reported that the Prosecutor General's Office was demanding that the punk band Pussy Riot be recognized as an extremist organization due to their actions in Christ the Savior Cathedral, at the final match of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, and at a number of other events.

On September 15, a Moscow district court sentenced Pussy Riot members accused of spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces to terms ranging from eight to 13 years in prison.